Mane strikes twice as Senegal beat Brazil in friendly

LISBON: Sadio Mane scored two goals as African champions Senegal came from behind to defeat Brazil 4-2 in an international friendly in Lisbon on Tuesday.
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are still without a coach after the departure of Tite last year, while Neymar remains sidelined by an ankle injury suffered in February.
Lucas Paqueta headed the South Americans ahead from Vinicius Junior´s cross 10 minutes in, but Senegal equalised through a thumping left-foot volley by Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo.
Marquinhos put Senegal ahead early in the second half when the Paris Saint-Germain defender inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.
Mane, who missed the World Cup with injury and endured a tough first season at Bayern Munich, added a third minutes later with a superb curling shot into the top corner.
Brazil halved the deficit when Marquinhos this time scored at the right end, looping a mishit effort over Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw. But Mane wrapped up Senegal´s victory deep into stoppage time as he grabbed his second goal of the game from the penalty spot.
