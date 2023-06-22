Sindh Women’s Hockey League begins

KARACHI: Karachi Region defeated Hyderabad by 13 goals as Women's Hockey League of Sindh under Prime Minister's Youth Programme began at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy.
Saima Ghulam hit a double hat-trick, and captain Dua Khan scored 4 goals. Muqadas Rafiq scored 2 goals and Iqra Iqbal scored 1 goal.
Benazirabad defeated Larkana by 6 goals, and Amara scored 4 goals. Mashal and Manahil scored one goal each.
