Pakistan win cycling, javelin gold medals

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Usman Qamar added to the country’s medal tally when he won gold in the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on Wednesday.

Usman covered the five kilometer distance in seven minutes and 21.59 seconds. After the great triumph, Usman said that he had prepared hard for the World Games.

“I hoped that I would reach the victory stand but winning the gold medal is a dream come true,” Usman said.

“And I am also grateful to Special Olympics Pakistan who helped me a lot in my training and preparations.

"I am also thankful to my head coach Maham Tariq for training me commendably,” he said.

Usman, who belongs to Islamabad, said that he has been cycling since 2016.

Maham said that Usman's visa was applied for just one day before the departure of the national team. “I hope that Usman will continue his performance in more races and fetch more laurels for the country," Maham said.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower Umair Kayani also won gold while Umaima Iftikhar secured silver in women javelin throw.

Umair Kayani won the gold medal with a throw of 38.81 meters, while Umaima Iftikhar won the silver medal with a throw of 10.47 meters.

The 25-year-old Umair from Wah Cantt expressed his desire to earn a name like Arshad Nadeem, the Olympian javelin thrower.