Diaz helps Colombia past Germany to deepen Flick’s woes

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: Second-half goals from Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado took Colombia to a 2-0 friendly win over Germany on Tuesday, deepening home coach Hansi Flick´s woes a year out from Euro 2024.

Liverpool forward Diaz leapt high to head in a looping Cuadrado cross before the Juventus wing-back scored a late penalty after Germany captain Joshua Kimmich handballed in the box a minute after coming off the bench.

It was Colombia´s first win over Germany and means the four-time world champions have won just one of five games since their disastrous group-stage exit at the Qatar World Cup in December. Germany, who qualify for next year´s Euro as hosts, lacked fluidity in Gelsenkirchen, ramping up the pressure on under-fire boss Flick, with the side not playing again until September.

"I´m very disappointed for the fans," said Flick. "We wanted to try something but it went belly up."

Flick was bullish on his side´s long-term chances, saying his side would "show a different willingness, a difference performance" in the next round of friendlies.

"From September, we´ll settle in and then the results will come."

With isolated boos and whistles ringing out across his home-town stadium in Gelsenkirchen, local boy turned captain Ilkay Gundogan said he could "understand" the crowd´s response.

"We know it was not good and we know what needs to get better."

Asked if he was worried by the team´s latest display, midfielder Leon Goretzka said: "I don´t know if that´s the right word."

"It´s dramatic, you have to say that clearly... We´re missing things across all levels. All in all it was far too little."

After making nine changes for the 1-0 loss to Poland in Warsaw on Friday, Flick again switched things up with five alterations in the starting XI.

The coach handed the armband to Gundogan after the treble-winning Manchester City captain´s recent successes, with Kimmich starting from the bench.

But Germany again looked disjointed and were lucky to avoid conceding a penalty midway through the first half when the home side were caught out by a lightning-fast Colombia counter.

Centre-back Malick Thiaw, in just his second match for Germany, appeared to have brought down Diaz in the box but the referee ruled the AC Milan defender got a toe to the ball.

Diaz got on the scoresheet however in the second half, heading in Cuadrado´s ball after Emre Can was dispossessed in his own half.

Flick brought Kimmich on for Gundogan with 10 minutes remaining and the Bayern Munich midfielder gave away a penalty moments afterwards.

Cuadrado stepped up to the spot to send Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way. While Flick has repeatedly defended his side´s results on the basis of a desire to experiment before Euro 2024, his position may now be called into question.