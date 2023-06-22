15 dead in Iran after drinking bootleg booze

TEHRAN: Almost 15 people died of alcohol poisoning in Iran after consuming bootleg booze, state media reported on Wednesday, as the number of similar deaths increases across the country.

“So far, 15 people have died and 180 people have been poisoned and hospitalised,” Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the chief justice of Alborz province, where the poisonings took place, told state news agency IRNA.

Most of those hospitalised had since been discharged, he said, but “some have gone blind”, while others were undergoing dialysis after suffering kidney damage.