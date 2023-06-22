15 dead in Iran after drinking bootleg booze

TEHRAN: Almost 15 people died of alcohol poisoning in Iran after consuming bootleg booze, state media reported on Wednesday, as the number of similar deaths increases across the country.
“So far, 15 people have died and 180 people have been poisoned and hospitalised,” Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the chief justice of Alborz province, where the poisonings took place, told state news agency IRNA.
Most of those hospitalised had since been discharged, he said, but “some have gone blind”, while others were undergoing dialysis after suffering kidney damage.
MONTEVIDEO: A letter written by a Uruguayan passenger on the Titanic will go on auction in Montevideo next week with a...
WASHINGTON: American 13-year-olds continue to struggle academically in the wake of the pandemic, especially in...
PARIS: Former Australian leader Scott Morrison hid plans to ditch a French submarine contract for fear a furious Paris...
VIENNA: Several regions of Austria have allowed the controversial killing of wolves after reporting an increase in...
STOCKHOLM: US bomber jets have landed in Sweden for the first time in modern history for training exercises with the...
NEW YORK: New York´s Democratic-majority state legislature announced on Wednesday that it had passed a bill to...