Ex-Australia PM feared Macron would ‘kill’ nuclear sub deal: book

PARIS: Former Australian leader Scott Morrison hid plans to ditch a French submarine contract for fear a furious Paris would find a way to “kill” his new deal with the United States and United Kingdom, he reveals in an upcoming book seen by AFP.

The scandal, which saw Morrison work in secret with London and Washington to procure nuclear submarines before breaking the contract with Paris, highlighted the fragility of transatlantic trust, with ties still recovering from the 2021 revelation.

“Our strategy was that if we are going to do this, we can´t let it lead to the French knowing -- in case that damages the French deal. So, we had to build Chinese walls -- pardon the pun -- around our discussions,” said Morrison of the two years of subterfuge.

Morrison was interviewed extensively for a new chapter of the book “The Secret History of The Five Eyes” international spy network, by journalist Richard Kerbaj, in which he reveals new details of how he duped Macron -- while maintaining that not telling him was “not the same as lying to him”.

Macron was the first foreign leader to congratulate Morrison upon his unexpected election victory in 2019, a sign of the importance of a $36.5 billion deal, dubbed the “contract of the century” in which France´s Naval Group would build 12 conventionally powered submarines for Australia.

However, concerned about production delays, and a growing security threat from China in the South China Sea, Morrison said he realised that “if there was ever a time to have a crack at getting nuclear-powered subs, it was either now or never”.