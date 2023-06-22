Austrian regions allow controversial wolf hunting

VIENNA: Several regions of Austria have allowed the controversial killing of wolves after reporting an increase in livestock attacks, sparking debate in the Alpine EU member.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) says the orders to kill the wolves violate European law, which lists them as protected animals.

In the southern province of Carinthia, five wolves have been killed so far this year under legislation introduced in January. The killing of eight more has been authorised, according to authorities.

Neighbouring Tyrol, known for cattle grazing freely on mountain pastures, has authorised the killing of six wolves -- yet to be carried out -- under a decree from February, according to province spokesman Maximilian Brandhuber.