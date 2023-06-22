Swiss president makes surprise decision to quit government

GENEVA: Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Wednesday that he will quit the government at the end of 2023, in a surprise move after more than a decade of ministerial service.
Berset, 51, said he would step down from Switzerland´s Federal Council government at the end of year, telling a hastily arranged press conference in the capital Bern that it was “the right time to leave”.
The wealthy Alpine country´s presidency rotates annually among the council´s seven members.
Berset is the youngest and also the longest-serving minister, having joined the government in 2012. He is in his second spell as president, having previously taken a turn in 2018.
“I have the feeling that I´ve accomplished what is possible. I have given everything,” he said.
He told the Federal Council that he planned to leave the government “at the end of the year”.
Berset was a critical player in arranging the emergency takeover of the stricken bank Credit Suisse by its larger rival UBS over a weekend in March this year.
He feared Switzerland´s second-biggest bank would otherwise have imploded within days, triggering domestic chaos and potentially a global banking crisis.
Berset is Switzerland´s interior minister and as the minister in charge of health, he played a key role in the country´s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He admitted in December 2020 that the government blundered in easing restrictions too far, resulting in some of Europe´s fiercest infection rates during the pandemic´s second wave.
At the height of the crisis, he faced death threats and was put under police protection -- an extremely rare move in Switzerland.
“We were under enormous pressure. I would never have imagined such violence,” he said.
