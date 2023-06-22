Energy ties

In a series of recent events, the Russian Federation has demonstrated its commitment to building a robust and multifaceted relationship with Pakistan, paving the way for mutual benefits and cooperation between the two nations. This development comes as the first shipment of Russian crude oil arrived in Pakistan, followed by the successful transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via the land route. This development not only diversifies Pakistan's energy resources but also opens new avenues for trade and economic growth.

The successful transportation of LNG through the land route further solidifies the growing economic ties between Russia and Pakistan, establishing a vital link for future trade prospects. As the two nations move forward, building upon their historical ties, it is expected that the collaboration between the two nations will continue to deepen and expand. The positive trajectory in bilateral relations opens doors for increased people-to-people contacts, cultural exchanges and joint ventures that can further strengthen the bond between the two nations.

Dr Musab Riaz

Islamabad