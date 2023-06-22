Insufficient

In the latest provincial budget, the caretaker government in Punjab has increased the salaries of government employees by 30 per cent and pensions by 5.0 per cent, but pensioners aged older than 80 will get a 20 per cent increase in their pensions, as per reports. Apart from the latter, these increases are not equivalent to those offered on the federal level in percentage terms.
Amidst an inflation rate of around 38 per cent, these increases provide barely any relief. This will demoralize the government employees and those aspiring to work for the provincial government. I would urge the government to revisit the budget and offer more for government employees and pensioners.
Ayesha Erum
Faisalabad
