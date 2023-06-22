Mounting costs

The soaring prices of Haj and Umrah packages are preventing many people from fulfilling these important religious obligations. This trend has been going on for some years and the relevant authorities must find a way to reduce the cost for those seeking to go on Haj and Umrah.
New subsidies should be considered and the government might also try to incentivize airlines and accommodation providers to lower their costs.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
