What happened near the shores of Greece was a tragedy of immense proportions, involving the death of over 600 people, with around 400 of them being young Pakistanis. This incident is reflective of the rising frustration of our young people, who are being driven to put their lives on the line in order to find a better future. Our economy does not provide the opportunity to better one’s standard of living that young people are seeking. A key reason for this is our failure to invest in productive industries and instead putting all our money in real estate, which does not grow the economy in the long run.

Additionally, our state authorities have failed to protect people from abuse and exploitation. This failure manifests in many ways and unchecked human smuggling is one of them. And as shocking as these deaths are, not much will change. As with most other law-enforcement matters, there is always more rhetoric than action. This time will be no different.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore