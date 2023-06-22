Longer break

In a recent announcement, the government has declared Eid holidays from June 29 to June 30 for offices that follow a five-day work week. This poses a challenge for those who live and work away from their home towns as they will not have sufficient time to travel home and celebrate Eid with their loved ones. It is essential to acknowledge that individuals who work and reside in different regions often make a special effort to return to their home towns during the Eid festivities.
Depending on one’s location, it may take them a day or two to reach their home towns and they will have to travel back on July 2, which is a Sunday, in order to make it to work on Monday. This gives many people barely a day to spend with their families after long periods of separation. Considering the significance of Eid celebrations and the desire for family reunion after long periods of separation, it is respectfully requested that the government extends the Eid holidays from June 27 or 28 to June 30. This adjustment would allow individuals travelling home to spend more time with their loved ones during Eid.
Areeba Altaf Kanasro
Larkana
In a series of recent events, the Russian Federation has demonstrated its commitment to building a robust and...
Amidst this scorching heatwave much of the country is experiencing, many of us are still being hit by five to seven...
In the latest provincial budget, the caretaker government in Punjab has increased the salaries of government employees...
The soaring prices of Haj and Umrah packages are preventing many people from fulfilling these important religious...
This refers to the letter ‘Nope’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer argues that the PTI chief has absolutely no...
What happened near the shores of Greece was a tragedy of immense proportions, involving the death of over 600 people,...