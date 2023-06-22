Longer break

In a recent announcement, the government has declared Eid holidays from June 29 to June 30 for offices that follow a five-day work week. This poses a challenge for those who live and work away from their home towns as they will not have sufficient time to travel home and celebrate Eid with their loved ones. It is essential to acknowledge that individuals who work and reside in different regions often make a special effort to return to their home towns during the Eid festivities.

Depending on one’s location, it may take them a day or two to reach their home towns and they will have to travel back on July 2, which is a Sunday, in order to make it to work on Monday. This gives many people barely a day to spend with their families after long periods of separation. Considering the significance of Eid celebrations and the desire for family reunion after long periods of separation, it is respectfully requested that the government extends the Eid holidays from June 27 or 28 to June 30. This adjustment would allow individuals travelling home to spend more time with their loved ones during Eid.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana