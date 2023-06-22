The economic revival of a country is an important process that includes supporting and promoting growth and development. It requires comprehensive strategies, effective policies and the cooperation of the government, private sector and public.

Countries can lay the foundations for future prosperity by implementing structural reforms, investing in infrastructure, developing human resources, promoting innovation and sustainability and engaging in international cooperation. Through these steps, countries can achieve sustainable economic and social progress and build a better future.

Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh

Chunian