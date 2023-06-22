Where are the jobs?

With the country’s economy in a nose-dive, the recent Pakistan Economic Survey raised another set of alarm bells (other than the pure economic compulsions that face the country). An alarming 4.5 million people in Pakistan are jobless, bringing the unemployment rate to 6.3 per cent. Last year, the country saw the outflow of around 829,500 Pakistanis (an increase of 189 per cent as compared to the same period previous year) who left the country in search of better job opportunities. Successive governments in Pakistan have had an indifferent attitude towards the rising unemployment. Government representatives mostly argue that the private sector is in charge of creating job opportunities and the state cannot possibly meet the job demand. In Pakistan, a powerful private sector only leads to exorbitant profits for directors and CEOs with next to nothing for the workers whose sweat and blood contribute to making a company profitable. Most employers will try and find different loopholes in employment contracts to keep wages at a meagre level.

It has only been a few days to the horrifying Greece boat tragedy. The accident was a stark reminder of the desperation people feel in a country that has become unlivable for those with scarce financial resources. Most victims (some unconfirmed reports say they were in the hundreds) were young men in their 20s or early 30s and all wanted to leave the country for a better future for their families. There are numerous households in Pakistan where one member of the family makes a big sacrifice of living away from home in a foreign country and working dawn to dusk to provide the basic necessities to his/her family. Developed countries remain a prison for the unfortunate who work there for years.

In an age of conspicuous consumption, where every person is in the race of showing off his/her accomplishment, those who are not privileged enough are often left behind – ignored and forgotten. For companies in the Global North, the unemployed labour here provides them with an expense-cutting opportunity. They often employ them for meagre wages, accepted by people out of compulsions, and profit off of their hard work. The state and the private sector that heavily relies on the state’s handouts have betrayed millions of talented Pakistanis who are forced to turn to dangerous and life-threatening options to find job opportunities. Pakistan can never walk on the path to progress unless it takes care of its citizens, acknowledges their skills, and provides good employment opportunities to them.