PPL distributes Rs100m ration bags

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has distributed over 12,000 ration bags worth Rs100 million to deserving households around its operations areas, a statement said on Wednesday.
The ration bags, containing flour, rice, sugar, milk, pulses and cooking oil, weighing 20 kg each, were handed over to local administration for distribution among the deserving residents in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.
“As such, the company has always supported government’s efforts during challenging national situations, including natural disasters and epidemics,” PPL statement said. According to the company, it contributes for welfare measures in education, healthcare, livelihood generation, infrastructure development, and community transformation projects.
