Stocks retreat as IMF bailout uncertainty rules

Stocks fell over 1 percent on Wednesday as investors weighed concerns for soaring default risks amid stalled IMF programme nearing its end on June 30, traders said.

Dismal foreign direct investment data showing 21 percent decline in July-May of the current fiscal year also contributed in the bearish close.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 432.23 points or 1.06 percent to 40220.80 points against 40653.03 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 40804.88 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40191.25 points.

Prevailing uncertainty on the economic front caused blow to the equities trading in the stock market.

The delay in revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for Pakistan dented the investors' confidence as well as the fast approaching closure of current fiscal triggered the institutional selling, causing the stocks close in negative zone.

“Stocks fell across the board as investor weigh concerns for Pakistan Bond Yields near to 119.5pc maturing April ‘24 on soaring default risk,” stated Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

Topline Securities, in its post trading note, said bearish rampage continued at Pakistan’s Equities as KSE100 index had another red day.

“Investors’ confidence remained compromised as no positive development on the IMF programme so far coupled with continuous institutional selling ahead of fiscal year ending kept overall sentiment into negative territory almost throughout the day,” Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 128.95 points or 0.90 percent to 14177.94 points compared with 14306.89 points recorded in the last session.

Major laggards were COLG, HUBC, SYS ENGRO & TRG as they lost 152 points while DAWH, MTL and KOHC contributed positively as they saw some buying interest today by adding 13 points, according to Najib.

Traded shares decreased by 27 million shares to 97.020 million shares from 124.856 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs3.572 billion from Rs4.031 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.182 trillion from Rs6.262 trillion. Out of 323 companies active in the session, 69 closed in green, 231 in red, and 23 remained unchanged.

Arif Habib Limited said bears prevailed at the PSX on Wednesday.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green but soon the bears took over as unstable economic situation of the country kept the investors to trim down weight, selling was witnessed in the second half of the session closing the bourse in the deep red.”

Volumes remained healthy throughout the day as the 3rd tier stocks led the volume board, according to the brokerage.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Chemical (-67.2pts), E&P’s (-51.4pts), technology and communication (-50.2pts), commercial banks (-50.2pts) and fertiliser (-45.9pts).

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 117.191 million shares from 129.010 million shares.