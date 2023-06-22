Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for a second straight session on Wednesday, helped by improved dollar supplies and subdued foreign exchange demand, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 286.98 per dollar, 0.08 percent stronger than Tuesday’s close of 287.22.

In the open market, the rupee stayed flat at 292 to the dollar.

“The need for dollars for imports and other payments did not rise today. Due to remittances that Pakistanis living abroad sent home for Eid ul Azha, the dollar's supply increased, which helped the rupee strengthen versus the dollar,” said a currency dealer.

The rupee's future path is being closely watched by market participants as developments relating to the IMF lending programme take place. On the eve of the next New Global Financing Pact Summit, which will be held in Paris from June 22–23, Pakistan has requested that the IMF set up a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.