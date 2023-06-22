Govt raises Rs2.43 trillion in T-bills auction, yields stay flat

KARACHI: The government raised Rs2.43 trillion through the sale of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) on Wednesday, with yields on the papers staying flat.

The amount raised was slightly more than the pre-auction target of Rs2.25 trillion.

The cut-off yield on the three-year T-bill stood at 21.9999 percent, unchanged from the previous auction held on June 14. The yield on the six-month paper was down by 2 basis points at 21.9735 percent. The yield on a 12-month paper ended flat at 21.9996 percent.

Given that there will not be a change in the policy rate in the upcoming months, the T-bill yields have remained constant in line with expectations. Analysts stated that the three-month paper showed a significant amount of Rs2.45 trillion participation in the auction. This underscores the anticipation of investors that the interest rates will not change at reviews of the monetary policy.

In its monetary policy statement this month, the State Bank of Pakistan indicated that the cycle of tightening was likely to stall as it observed indications that the economy had cooled in reaction to increasing borrowing costs. According to the SBP, inflation reached a high of 38 percent in May and is expected to begin to decline starting in June. Analysts feel that the monetary tightening cycle has basically concluded because the SBP anticipates positive real rates going forward. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to maintain the policy rate at 21 percent on June 12. In the latest episode of the SBP podcast, Fida Hussain, Director of the Monetary Policy Department at the SBP, shared insights into the factors influencing this decision and talked about SBP's expectations and outlook for inflation and other economic indicators.

Hussain explained that the decision to maintain the policy rate was influenced by several key factors. First, the previous MPC assessments had already taken into account expectations of high inflation during April and May. The tightening of monetary policy measures implemented in recent months is expected to take effect and further impact the inflation trajectory. This is evident from the slowdown in demand as observed in high-frequency demand indicators and the deceleration in GDP growth.

Furthermore, the MPC considered the expectations of consumers and businesses regarding inflation for the next few months. These expectations indicate a slowdown in inflation, according to Hussain.

Another factor influencing the decision was the fiscal consolidation reflected in the recently-announced Annual Federal Fiscal Budget for FY24. The government aims to reduce the budget deficit and generate a surplus, leading to an expected slowdown in aggregate demand. Additionally, global commodity markets, including items like petroleum products and palm oil, have experienced a downward price trend. This trend is anticipated to contribute to lower domestic prices in the coming months, supporting the SBP's expectation of a deceleration in inflation. In light of these factors, the MPC decided to keep the policy rate unchanged.

The government was forced to borrow heavily from domestic banks in order to cover its increasing funding needs due to the lack of external financing inflows. The bailout package from the International Monetary Fund sat idle for months and is set to expire on June 30. The government was forced to increase its domestic debt as a result of the low revenue and the high expenditure demands. Using T-bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds, the government obtained loans from commercial banks.