Kalashnikov recovered

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police recovered a Kalashnikov with ammunition from residence of anchorperson Sabir Shakir during late Tuesday night raid following a case lodged with the Aabpara police station under sedition and terrorism charges on June 13, 2023.

The police said that upon receiving information regarding some activities, the police concerned after obtaining search warrant from the court of law, conducted raid at the residence of Sabir Shakir in Street 61, F-7/4 at 11:40 before midnight on Tuesday and recovered a Kalashnikov with ammunition but the resident of the house could not produce licence or any other legal document for keeping the gun and ammunition.

The Kohsar police registered the case for keeping unauthorised gun against Sabir Shakir and initiated investigation, the police said.