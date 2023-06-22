Kalashnikov recovered

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police recovered a Kalashnikov with ammunition from residence of anchorperson Sabir Shakir during late Tuesday night raid following a case lodged with the Aabpara police station under sedition and terrorism charges on June 13, 2023.
The police said that upon receiving information regarding some activities, the police concerned after obtaining search warrant from the court of law, conducted raid at the residence of Sabir Shakir in Street 61, F-7/4 at 11:40 before midnight on Tuesday and recovered a Kalashnikov with ammunition but the resident of the house could not produce licence or any other legal document for keeping the gun and ammunition.
The Kohsar police registered the case for keeping unauthorised gun against Sabir Shakir and initiated investigation, the police said.
ISLAMABAD: Formula milk should be heavily taxed like cigarettes to discourage their consumption and promote...
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited National Defence University here on...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued an alert of flash floods in Upper Chitral,...
Islamabad: A number of illegal markets for selling sacrificial animals have been set up at different green belts along...
Islamabad: To highlight the pressing issues of refugees across the world and commemorate World Refugee Day 2023,...
Islamabad: Relevant government institutions and civil society need to work together for better coordination among all...