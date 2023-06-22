Navy prepared to tackle maritime security challenges: CNS Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited National Defence University (NDU) here on Wednesday and said that the Pakistan Navy with the active support of sister services is ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country today.

The Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressed the course participants of the National Security & War Course.

He paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence of the motherland.

He lauded the efforts of officers and men for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations during the recent cyclone and nationwide floods last year.

The Naval Chief underscored the need for officers to remain abreast of major geopolitical developments and technological changes occurring across the world.

He emphasized that synergy remains central to the modern concept of military operations as no military force can achieve success in today's warfare single-handedly.

The Naval Chief appreciated the efforts of NDU for providing academic stimulus and honing the professional abilities of course participants.

Earlier on his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by President NDU Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan.