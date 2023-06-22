PDMA issues GLOF alert

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued an alert of flash floods in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Kohistan, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Swat due to possible glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

The PDMA directed all the relevant district administrations and other line departments to take precautionary measures and sensitive the local communities about the situation. It also directed the officials concerned to ensure the availability of emergency and rescue services.

A spokesperson for the PDMA said that the authority also warned the tourists to avoid any unnecessary travel to these areas and contact the district administration, PDMA, or tourism authority before planning any activity.

“PDMA’s emergency operation centre is fully operational and people should report any untoward incident on the helpline,” he added.