Illegal cattle markets set up on green belts along Expressway

Islamabad: A number of illegal markets for selling sacrificial animals have been set up at different green belts along the Expressway.

According to the details, the sellers are allowing their animals to graze in the green belts that have been raised after a series of tree plantation campaigns. Ishtiaq Malik, a resident of Iqbal Town, said "I got shocked to see the animals grazing in the green belts along the Expressway. The local administration has designated places for cattle markets. But these sellers are violating its directives and also damaging the green belts in the area."

"The local administration should immediately take notice of the situation and bring these people to book who are not showing any respect to the law," he said. The tree plantation campaigns have become a permanent feature and people from all walks of life participate in it to increase green areas in Islamabad. It appears that the sellers brought the animals from inner parts of the Punjab and instead of entering into Rawalpindi or Islamabad, they decided to set up their illegal markets in the greenbelts. They did it to avoid tax from the government because had they entered any designated cattle markets they would have been asked to pay tax for each and every animal.

A large number of animals including goats, sheep, cows, bulls, and camels have been brought to the cattle markets. Besides, the animals of the livestock traders, domesticated animals have also been brought in the markets. Temporary hotels, drinking water stalls, and electricity generators are also being arranged for visitors and traders of livestock. An official has said,