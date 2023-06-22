Need for creating solutions, rehabilitation of refugees

Islamabad: To highlight the pressing issues of refugees across the world and commemorate World Refugee Day 2023, International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) Country Director in Pakistan, Shabnam Baloch shared how Pakistan is responding to the refugee crisis, particularly to the millions of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan while stressed on the need of creating solutions, integration, and rehabilitation for the long term benefit of refugees.

IRC is one of the organizations working meticulously and painstakingly across the globe to aid in various refugee crises. According to IRC, in Pakistan, there are three variations of refugees from Afghanistan, including registered, Afghan Card Holders, and undocumented for which we still do not have accurate numbers. While each category of refugees has different problems, the overarching issue is their protection and the protection of their rights including education and health. Shabnam Baloch said that the refugee crisis has been going on for over four decades and the problems have not changed at all simply because short-term solutions have consistently been implemented for long-term problems.

On World Refugee Day, IRC reinforced its commitment by sharing its knowledge with the world on its close learning through humanitarian work. There are a number of refugee camps along the border of Afghanistan in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to IRC, the beginning of this issue allowed a lot of funding and attention yet the consistent effort did not continue from the international community.

World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20 to raise awareness about the plight of refugees around the world and to commemorate their resilience and courage in overcoming adversity. It is a day that recognizes and honors the millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflicts, persecution, or natural disasters.

The United Nations General Assembly officially designated June 20th as World Refugee Day in December 2000, with the goal of promoting empathy and understanding for refugees and advocating for their rights and well-being. The day serves as an opportunity to shed light on the challenges faced by refugees and to emphasize the need for global solidarity and support in addressing their needs. The observance of International Refugee Day seeks to promote understanding, compassion, and inclusivity towards refugees, and to advocate for their protection and durable solutions to their problems. It serves as a reminder that everyone deserves safety, dignity, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity, or religious background.