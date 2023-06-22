Collaboration to address human smuggling and trafficking stressed

Islamabad: Relevant government institutions and civil society need to work together for better coordination among all stakeholders and should raise public awareness through initiating various campaigns about the risks of human smuggling and trafficking.

The demand was made at the launch of a comprehensive report on “Diagnosis, Discussions and Recommendations of the International Conference on Combatting Trafficking in Persons” during the interactive session and press briefing organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in the wake of Greece migrant boat disaster. Speaking on this occasion, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO, shared the recommendations developed by the experts and stakeholders at the international conference on human trafficking organized by SSDO few months ago.

He said that the recommendations presented in the report were compiled in consultation with national and provincial Parliamentarians, relevant government officials, Police, FIA, prosecution, lawyers, civil society organizations and victim service providers.

The report recommends further strengthening of law enforcement efforts by providing adequate resources to the law enforcement agencies for capacity enhancement of officers, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking and smuggling cases. It also suggests establishment and training of specialized units in LEAs that are equipped fully to handle such cases besides addressing the root causes behind increasing human trafficking and bonded labour through the provision of education, employment and economic generation opportunities targeted towards marginalized communities. He informed the media that SSDO is working closely with police, FIA, District and provincial TIP committees and other relevant government officials for advocacy, capacity building and awareness about the human trafficking and smuggling of migrants. He said that SSDO conducted several campaigns for mass awareness, posted IEC material at railway stations, and bus terminals, also conducted an auto-rickshaw campaign for creating awareness regarding Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour in many major cities of Pakistan.

Muhammad Shahid Khan, Senior Director Programs SSDO, emphasized the need to conduct country-wide research on the root causes of trafficking in persons and generate evidence-based learning and database for comprehensive social and legal approaches to combat this organized crime. He also stressed the need of national hotline for reporting human trafficking and smuggling; for better coordination among all stakeholders for effective victim services; and for maintaining a centralized database on both internal and external trafficking cases.

It was also recommended to consolidate the laws related to the issue and blend various provisions in the general laws [Pakistan Penal Code, 369-376], provincial Bonded Labour Abolition Acts, and Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018, Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018 for combating human trafficking, smuggling and bonded labour in Pakistan. It was suggested that separate Courts or benches be established for implementation PTPA Act 2018. At the end, Kausar Abbas emphasized that media organizations can play a vital role in creating awareness, informing the masses, and mobilizing efforts to combat the dangers and illegal activities associated with the smuggling of migrants and human trafficking.