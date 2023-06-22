Lawyer murder case: LHC gives Imran protective bail till July 3

LAHORE: A two-member Lahore High Court (LHC) bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Wednesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 3 in the murder case of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

Imran’s counsel argued that due to security reasons, the PTI chairman could not go to Quetta and implored the court for protective bail, which was granted by the court.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to Imran Khan in two cases, registered in Lahore. The police had obtained arrest warrants for Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in these cases, registered at Naseerabad and Model Town police stations.