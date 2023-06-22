Shazia, Kundi pay tribute to Benazir on her birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Wednesday vowed to fulfil the mission of Benazir Bhutto, saying it would always stand with the people of the country and fight against poverty, inflation and unemployment.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto played a memorable role in establishing the democratic process in the country,” said Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri while addressing a press conference on the 70th birth anniversary here. Former premier Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was born on June 21, 1953, and served as the 11th and 13th prime minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Faisal Karim Kundi, and Media Coordinator PPP Nazir Dhoki were also present at the press conference.

Lamenting political immaturity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, Shahzia Marri said unlike Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari never incited the PPP workers to attack the state institutions.

Faisal Karim Kundi termed holding of transparent and free elections a real solution to problems being faced by the country. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed would have been outraged by the slow pace of relief for flood victims, and “in her name we call on our coalition partners to take necessary action”.

About the recent incident of mistreatment of BISP women beneficiaries in Charsadda, Kundi said the constables involved in the incident had been suspended and an inquiry was being conducted against them. Kundi said action was being taken against those involved directly or indirectly in illegal deduction of BISP funds released for deserving women.

About the difficulties and long queues, faced by the beneficiaries while receiving the money, he said the partner banks need to upgrade their systems and provide quick and easy access to the beneficiaries in a fair and transparent manner.

He also urged the partner banks to take strict action against the agents involved in malicious activities regarding disbursement of cash among the BISP beneficiaries.