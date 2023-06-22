Cop martyred in Mir Ali

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified armed men martyred a police constable in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, local sources said on Wednesday.
The sources said that the constable Akbar Khan, who was posted at the Mir Ali Police Station, was presently on leave when armed men shot him dead at his village Mubarak Shahi in Mir Ali. The armed men opened fire on Akbar Khan, leaving him dead. The accused fled the scene.
