ACE issues last warning in land scandal

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) summoned the PTI chairman for the third time on June 22 in a land scandal case.
He was given a final warning to appear before the ACE, failing which unilateral action would be taken against him.
A spokesperson for ACE said a sister and brother-in-law of former prime minister were also directed to appear before the ACE Dera Ghazi Khan. The ACE also pasted the notice of summons at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.
Advocate Ali Ejaz received the ACE summons at Zaman Park, said the spokesperson. The spokesman said the ACC had clear evidence of PTI chairman’s involvement in the land scandal.
He put pressure on revenue officers for illegal transfer of land, added spokesperson.
