CM orders timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to assess the progress of ongoing development projects in Lahore.
He emphasised the need to expedite the completion of the Samanabad project within a few days and promptly address any factors causing delays in other development schemes. The timely functionality of the Samanabad project is crucial to enhance public convenience, while steps should be taken to ensure the timely completion of the Shahdara project due to the prevailing traffic issues faced by the citizens, he said.
During the meeting, various projects were discussed, including the elevated expressway, CBD main boulevard scheme, and technical aspects of the main boulevard Gulberg to Walton signal-free corridor project. The meeting also reviewed the pace of work on the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Underpass, the Arfa Karim Tower to Pine Avenue project, and the Ghora Chowk, Khalid Butt Chowk, and Akbar Chowk projects. Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, P&D chairman, secretaries of C&W and finance, commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, deputy commissioner Lahore, and others attended the meeting.
