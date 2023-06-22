PM appoints Hassan as his coordinator

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ob Wednesday appointed Khawaja Ahmad Hassan as his Coordinator for Lahore with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet division, the appointment of Khawaja Ahmad will be in honorary capacity. Khawaja Ahmad Hassan remained Mayor of Lahore in 1998-1999.
