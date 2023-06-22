PU teachers summoned in Rs6bn graft case

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday summoned some Punjab University professors, officials and former registrars in over Rs6 billion PU Town 3 Housing Scheme corruption scandal.

On the complaint of Assistant Prof School of Communication Studies Dr Khuram Shahzad, the ACE issued call-up notices to some PU professors on the allegations of fraud, financial irregularities and misuse of authority in PU Town 3 affairs. Additional Director General Waqas Hasan heard the parties at ACE headquarters. In his written complaint, Dr Shahzad and other PU Town 3 affactees have alleged that Secretary Management Committee awarded contract of the project worth Rs2.7 billion to a company without following any transparent procedure in which his real brother is presently director and shareholder. He alleged that the secretary has given away Rs4 billion commercial land free of cost to his brother's company despite all the land was purchased from the money of PU Town 3 members and development charges were also paid by the teachers and students.

He alleged that the Town 3 project had brought a great fortune for some professors of the management committee whose assets had increased manifold after the launching of Town 3. He said that in 2016, the-then university registrar issued official NoC and Affidavit to become trustee of the land of PU Town 3 without approval of the competent authority due to which the university teachers and employees developed their distrust in the scheme. However, the affectees said, after the lapse of 7 years, the whereabouts of the developed plots are not known while the accused were just using the project money for their personal benefits. The accused professors could not turn up on one excuse or the other. The ACE ADG heard the developer of the scheme and assured action in the case according to merit.