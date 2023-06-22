Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: The City witnessed a partly cloudy weather with very hot and humid conditions here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours. Met officials warned that day temperature was likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country from 21st to 24th June. Day temperatures were likely to remain 04-06°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and likely to remain 02-04°C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan. They said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that very hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country while dust raising/gusty winds were likely in plain areas in the afternoon.