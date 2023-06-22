Case against Fawad: Can exercise high court powers: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued an order and said as per the Elections Act, 2017, it may exercise the power of a high court to punish any person for contempt of court.

The order was issued by ECP’s five-member bench dated June 6, 2023 for issuance of show-cause notice and decision on objections case in the contempt case of use of intemperate language and contemptuous remarks against the ECP during Fawad Chaudhry’s media talk on January 24, 2023 notice.

In its 8-page order, the ECP noted that the Sindh High Court had passed an order on August 29 last year inter alia in the following terms vis-à-vis Asad Umar’s petition, “…the ECP may continue its proceedings pursuant to the impugned show cause notice. However, it shall not pass any final order.”

“Perusal of the record reveals that the instant matter has been pending since January 20, 2023 and seven dates of hearing have been fixed for submission of reply to the notice dated 27.03.2023 and for the personal appearance of Fawad Chaudhry. Except 14.03.203, the respondent never appeared before the commission and on every date of hearing, has been seeking adjournments on or the other pretext. On the last date of hearing, adjournment was sought by the counsel for the respondent on the similar grounds, that the bail matter is pending before the learned sessions judge and today, the same repeated request has been made by the learned proxy counsel.

The entire conduct of the respondent seems to be a tactic to linger on the present proceedings and an attempt to avoid appearance before the commission for the reasons best known to him,” it says.

The order also referred to the Elections Act, 2017: Power to punish for contempt — The Commission may exercise the same power as the High Court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly as if reference therein to a “court” and to a “judge” were a reference, respectively, to the “Commission” and the “Commissioner” or, as the case may be, a member of the Commission.

Likewise, the Election Commission also noted in its order that there is another provision in the act, which directly deals with the powers of the commission: ‘Power to issue directions— (1) The Commission shall have the power to issue such directions or orders as may be necessary for the performance of its functions and duties, including an order for doing complete justice in any matter pending before it and an order for the purpose of securing the attendance of any person or the discovery or production of any document. (2) Any such direction or order shall be enforceable throughout Pakistan and shall be executed as if it had been issued by the High Court. (3) Anything required to be done for carrying out the purposes of this Act, for which no provision or no sufficient provision exists, shall be done by such authority and in such manner as the Commission may direct’.

The order says, “Despite several opportunities granted to the respondent, he has finally submitted the reply on last date i.e. 23.05.2023 wherein instead of responding to the contemptuous and derogatory remarks made by him, he primarily assailed the jurisdiction of this commission…”.

“For what has been discussed above, the reply submitted by the respondent (Fawad) is found to be unsatisfactory wherein unnecessary objections have been raised instead of responding to the specific allegations, which are subject matter of the instant proceedings. We, therefore, direct the office to issue show-cause notice to the respondent to the effect that why contempt proceedings may not be initiated against him under the law. Matter to come up for reply to show-cause notice by the respondent and he shall also appear in person for further proceedings …,” the order concludes.