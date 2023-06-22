Imran skips appearance before NAB CIT

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Wednesday skipped his appearance before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau probing the Toshakhana case.

In the call-up notice, the CIT had asked Imran to appear before it on June 21 and bring the record of state gifts received, state gifts sold and physically produce the state gifts retained for their price evaluation by experts as per the list already conveyed in the call-up notice.

However, Imran Khan did not appear before the CIT on Wednesday, as he was at the Lahore High Court and ATC for bail.