Imran skips appearance before NAB CIT

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Wednesday skipped his appearance before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau probing the Toshakhana case.
In the call-up notice, the CIT had asked Imran to appear before it on June 21 and bring the record of state gifts received, state gifts sold and physically produce the state gifts retained for their price evaluation by experts as per the list already conveyed in the call-up notice.
However, Imran Khan did not appear before the CIT on Wednesday, as he was at the Lahore High Court and ATC for bail.
In a bold move aimed at invigorating Pakistan’s economic landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is actively seeking to establish a partnership with Central Asia, particularly Turkmenistan, in...
ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has expressed concern on the celebration of Holi — a Hindu religious...
RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , is on an official visit to China...
ISLAMABAD: A billionaire father and son duo, a wealthy explorer and a diver with decades of experience exploring the...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday issued an order and said as per the Elections Act, 2017, it...