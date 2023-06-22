President approves Justice Isa’s appointment as CJP

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SCP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from September 17, 2023.

The notification was issued 87 days prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will lay his robes on September 16 after reaching the age of retirement.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175 A, read with Article 177 of the Constitution, the president is pleased to appoint Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 17th of September, 2023, says the notification.

Justice Isa will become the 29th top judge of the country when he takes the oath as CJP on September 17. President Alvi will administer the oath to Justice Isa.

Born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta, Justice Isa is the son of the late Qazi Mohammad Isa of Pishin, who was at the forefront of the Pakistan Movement, and the grandson of Qazi Jalaluddin, who was the prime minister of Khanate of Kalat in the pre-partition India. In his early years, Justice Isa was a part of the Bar of England and Wales in the 1980s and was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court from Balochistan. He has practiced law for over 27 years before all the high courts, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court. Later, he also served as a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association, and Life Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and chief justice of Balochistan during different periods.

When called upon by the high courts and the top court, the jurist rendered his services as amicus curiae and also conducted international arbitrations. He is a strong advocate of adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law, which is reflected in his judgements.

The senior jurist is also the founder of a system of transparent induction of officials and officers in high courts via advertisement.

On September 5, 2014, Justice Isa took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In the past, Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, who also hailed from Balochistan, was nominated as Chief Justice of Pakistan approximately three months before his oath-taking ceremony. The notification for Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was issued 16 days before his oath-taking, for Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed it was issued 17 days prior, for Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa it was issued 15 days earlier, and for former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, the notification was issued 23 days before his oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali’s nomination as chief justice was announced 10 days before his oath-taking, while Justice Jawwad S. Khawaja’s notification was issued 12 days prior to his swearing-in as chief justice.