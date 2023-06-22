Money laundering case: Court rejects FIA’s request, grants Elahi’s judicial remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at District Court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Wednesday refused to grant physical remand of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi to the Federal Investigation Agency in a case related to alleged money laundering and granted judicial remand.

The court, while sending Elahi on judicial remand, observed in its order that no incriminating material to justify the physical remand is available on record. Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain argued for Elahi saying that a general type of allegation has been levelled against his client. He said that there is no corruption allegation against the accused in the whole FIR, there is no predicate offence mentioned in the FIR, and no property has been mentioned in the whole FIR showing money laundering.

The counsel argued that no notice during the inquiry was given to his client even though he is in jail for the last twenty days.

The court, after hearing the counsel, turned down the FIA plea seeking Pervaiz Elahi’s physical remand.