Mir Ali Hospital closure raises concerns

MIRANSHAH: The abrupt closure of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital at Mir Ali has triggered concerns about lack of healthcare facilities.

The shutdown caused outrage when a gas cylinder explosion in Eidk injured a woman and two children severely.

In addition to the lack of sufficient infrastructure at Mir Ali Hospital, the injured children were promptly taken to Bannu Hospital for medical attention.

Locals said the hospital continues to be closed and all patients are being taken to Bannu Hospital.

The public outrage forced Tehsildar Ghani Wazir, Khalid Mahmood, and Nazirullah to rush to Mir Ali Hospital to assess the situation.

Tehsildar Ghani Wazir told The News that the hospital was being operated by an NGO, which had failed to disburse salaries to its employees for months.

There is a scarcity of medical professionals, dispensary services, and other facilities.

The laboratory, X-ray room, and emergency administration block are all shut adding to the medical issues.

The power generator is out of orders, and critical supplies such as batteries, gloves, and other emergency equipment are in short supply.

All employees of the NGO have resigned, resulting in a complete shutdown of the hospital.

The distressed people urged the district administratio to address the situation.