PO arrested in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested a proclaimed offender of a murder case in Muhammad Khwaja area on Tuesday.

Taking action on tip-off, the police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Falak Nawaz Bangash and Station House Officer Jamshed Ali Khan raided the residence of proclaimed offender Usman Ghani in Muhammad Khwaja area and arrested him.

The accused was wanted to Saddar Police Station in murder case.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and cartridges from his possession.