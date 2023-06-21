PO arrested in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested a proclaimed offender of a murder case in Muhammad Khwaja area on Tuesday.
Taking action on tip-off, the police party headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Falak Nawaz Bangash and Station House Officer Jamshed Ali Khan raided the residence of proclaimed offender Usman Ghani in Muhammad Khwaja area and arrested him.
The accused was wanted to Saddar Police Station in murder case.
The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and cartridges from his possession.
KARACHI: Newly-elected Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday vowed to financially stabilise the Karachi...
LAHORE: The Punjab government is contemplating introducing an innovative auction system for issuance of wheat to flour...
MIRANSHAH: The abrupt closure of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital at Mir Ali has triggered concerns about lack of...
PESHAWAR: Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organisation in Pakistan, on Tuesday...
PESHAWAR: An inquiry was ordered and police directed to arrest the accused after they attacked a journalist at the...
PESHAWAR: Diplomats at Afghan Consulate in Peshawar have invited the KP businessmen to participate in a week-long...