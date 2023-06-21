Businessmen invited to Kabul trade exhibition

PESHAWAR: Diplomats at Afghan Consulate in Peshawar have invited the KP businessmen to participate in a week-long ‘trade exhibition’, which will be held in Kabul next month.

The invitation was given by Commercial Attaché Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar Waheedullah Himet and Second Secretary to Commercial Attaché Afghan Muhammad Tahir Nafaz during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi on Tuesday.

The Afghan consulate officials said after successfully organizing at national level, the second edition of the exhibition will be organised at the international level to be attended by Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and other regional countries.

The diplomats said the exhibition was aimed at bringing closer business communities of regional countries, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Pakistan.

This will, he added, will enable them to benefit from each other’s experiences and boost the trade volume.

The SCCI acting president assured maximum participation by the business community in the exhibition.

He said facilities should be provided for foreign business delegates to ensure good participation in the exhibition.

He stressed the need for joint initiatives for improving trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan to bring economic prosperity and development in both countries besides creating new investment and employment opportunities.

He urged Islamabad and Kabul to take joint steps to remove difficulties of the business community on both sides of the border.

The SCCI chief lamented that trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan was consistently dropping, demanding corrective measures.