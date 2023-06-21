Man dies in road mishap

BARA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley fell into a ravine in Sheenkamar area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district, official sources said on Tuesday.

It was learnt that a tractor-trolley was on its way and the driver lost control over the steering and fell into a gorge in the Sheenkamar area.

The driver identified as Hafeezullah died on the spot while Muhammad Umair sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, the Frontier Corps personnel reached the place and shifted the injured to the hospital.