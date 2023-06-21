Three die in Mansehra road mishap

MANSEHRA: Two persons, including a woman, were killed when a pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in Manor valley on Tuesday.

The vehicle was on its way to Manor valley from Mahandri when its driver, Safiullah, couldn’t hold control over steering as a result of which it skidded off the destroyed road and fell into the ravine.

The locals rushed the injured to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced Safiullah and a local woman dead and handed their bodies over to their respective families.

In another incident that occurred in the Battle area of Kaghan valley, Mohammad Munir was crossing a temporary makeshift bridge and suddenly slipped and fell into Kunhar River and drowned.

The locals told reporters that the body was later fished out from the Kunhar River.

They said that the dead was identified as Mohammad Munir, the resident of the Ayubia area of Abbottabad, and his body was transported to his native village.