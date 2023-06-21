IGP hails role of tribal journalists

LANDIKOTAL: Praising the role of tribal journalists for peace and development in merged districts, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said that 14 tribal journalists lost their lives in the line of duty.

Talking to a delegation of Tribal Union of Journalists(TUJ), the IGP said that they were aware of the sensitivities and challenges being faced by journalists in merged districts.

“I am aware of the threats and risks the journalists counter in merged tribal districts. The police and other sister departments cannot ignore the journalists’ importance to maintain peace and portray the soft image of Pakistan,” said the IGP, adding journalists were still performing a challenging job in their respective districts.

Gandapur said they were gradually increasing the numbers of police stations in merged districts. “We want all displaced people to return to their respective areas in ex-Fata to bring normalcy and initiate development projects for them,” he added.

The IGP said that he knew that a large number of well-educated persons were performing duties in tribal police who were part of the Khassadar and Levies forces. He said they would give priority to educated people in the promotion process.

“The policemen hailing from merged districts are full of talent, they are outstanding in courage, bravery and we should appreciate their sacrifices in the line of duty,” IGP said.

Gandapur said they had prepared a service structure mechanism for the police of merged districts executing gradually.

“The Shaheed package for police in merged districts has been initiated and they have so far handed over compensations to a number of families in erstwhile Fata,” he added.