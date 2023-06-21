Digitisation of urban land records starts in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government in collaboration with the World Bank has initiated the digitisation of urban land records of the province.

Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement Project (PULSE) will abolish the outdated system of land records, all the information about the land will be available in just one click, complex and old system will be replaced by the parcel system.

Punjab Board of Revenue in collaboration with the World Bank has completed more than 90 percent of the digitisation of the rural records of the province, after which the digitisation of the urban land records of the province has been started. GIS mapping of complete lands of Punjab and computerised certified maps will be prepared. To give a detailed briefing on this project and its implementation, PULSE organised a consultative workshop under the chairmanship of PLRA DG Saira Umar.

Project Director Pulse Asim Saleem, Project Coordinator Faizan-ul-Hasan along with relevant government departments, development authorities, leading real estate developers and NGOs participated in the workshop.

Project Director Asim Saleem, while giving a briefing on the project, said that this project would eliminate fraud in the matter of purchase and selling of land and would reduce the issues of litigation in land matters. The pilot project has been formally started and land records and maps will be fully computerised.

Addressing the workshop, PLRA DG Saira Umar said that the land records of most of the urban areas across the province are not uniform and certified. Multiple public and private institutions are compiling the records on their own. A legal framework is being developed to make the records certified and standardised. While artificial intelligence is also being used to make the digitisation process faster and more inclusive. With the completion of this project, it will be possible to eliminate corruption in land transactions in the rural and urban areas of Punjab and people will not have to visit different government institutions again and again.