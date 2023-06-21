US envoy visits Gomal Zam Dam

WANA: US Ambassador Donald Blome visited the Gomal Zam Dam, a multi-purpose water storage facility, in Lower South Waziristan.

He was accompanied by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen retired Sajjad Ghani and KP Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Javed Marwat.

“The United States is proud of its $130 million collaboration with the Government of Pakistan on the Gomal Zam project,” said US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his visit to Lower South Waziristan.

The dam has provided enough electricity for 20,000 homes.

The Gomal Zam project has doubled agricultural production in the region by opening 191,000 acres for local farmers, controlling potential flood damage, and dramatically increasing Pakistan’s water storage capacity.

He said that the US and Pakistan continued collaborating under the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework to advance water management, clean energy, and climate-smart agriculture.