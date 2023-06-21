Manor valley: Inquiry held into delay in reconstruction of road

MANSEHRA: The district administration has launched an inquiry into the prolonged delay in the reconstruction of the Manor valley road which was damaged in last year’s flash floods.

“The locals have been suffering the brunt of the delay of the reconstruction of manor valley road and Communication and Works Department officials will give exact reasons why the contractor concerned couldn’t complete the blacktopping of this artery in a stipulated period,” Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao said. He was talking to the officials of the Communication and .

The valley was widely affected by the last year’s flash floods and over a dozen people were killed, roads, shops and houses were washed away.Rao also visited floods affected artery, which links Manor valley with the neighbouring Kaghan valley and the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

The members of the Manor Action Committee, which had earlier held a series of street agitation against the delay of the reconstruction of the road, bridges and other infrastructure, apprised Rao of the ordeal being faced by the locals.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs1.15 billion funds for the reconstruction of this important artery but the contractor concerned backed by an influential political family even didn’t start the execution of that project,” said Abdul Jabar Khan, the president of the Local’s Action Committee.

He said that delay in reconstruction of that artery was a big hurdle in the promotion of tourism in the scenic valley and locals were suffering the brunt of it in such high inflation in the country.

The vice president of the committee, Ghulam Hussain said that the government should take to justice those who withdrew funds meant for that artery which was first constructed by the Forest Department in 1965 but didn’t execute that project.