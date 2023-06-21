‘Rogue’ motorist enters BRT route

PESHAWAR: In a strange incident, a motorist, who entered the BRT route illegally, shot and injured a security guard when security guards intercepted him in Saddar.

No cars are allowed on the BRT road to ensure that buses use the track without any hurdle.

On Tuesday, a black car dodged the security system and entered the BRT corridor that could cause a major road mishap.

The security personnel intercepted the car near the Railway Station but the driver after arguments with guards opened fire and injured one of them identified as Shahbaz.

The wounded guard was shifted to a hospital.

The police later said the accused had been arrested and the car had been taken into custody.