Unregistered motorbikes threat to law and order in KP

PESHAWAR: Thousands of unregistered motorbikes are posing a serious threat to the law and order but the traffic police have failed to bring an end to the practice.

There are thousands of motorbikes in Peshawar that are being used without any registration plates. Such motorbikes are used in street crimes in different parts of the city.

Besides this, encroachment in busy areas are creating hurdles in smooth flow of the traffic on main roads. A number of drives were launched in the past years but the motorists, bikers and pedestrians are yet to heave a sigh of relief.

The vendors have encroached the roads and footpath in many areas on main University Road, the Sunehri Masjid Raod, Dabgari, Ramdas, Shoba Bazaar, major portion of Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, GT Road, Dilazak Road, Warsak Road and Bara Road that cause traffic jams during rush hours.

The illegal stands of pickup vehicles, three-wheelers and cabs on or near main roads in many urban areas as well as suburbs adds to the issue of traffic jams.

“Thousands of motorists, pedestrians and shopkeepers used to suffer daily due to the worst traffic jam on Kohat Road near Ring Road bridge. However, an effective operation against encroachment has improved the flow of traffic from Ring Road till Scheme Chowk,” said a motorist.

Such operations are needed in Shoba, Bhanamari, Ramdas, Dabgari, Hashtnagri, Circular Road, Chowk Yadgar, Charsadda Road, Customs Chowk on Bara Road and other places.

The traffic police have a huge setup only for ensuring smooth flow of traffic, especially on the busy roads. Headed by a senior superintendent of police, there are four SPs and 10 DSPs, assisted by many inspectors and sub-inspectors.

For the last couple of years, the bosses of traffic police are mostly focused on projection on social media and media instead of performing the job of ensuring smooth flow of traffic and going after the unregistered bikes and removing encroachment from roads and footpaths.

Few constables and head constables tasked as PROs in the last few years were mostly found keen in publishing their own pictures in media and social media.

Some even stage events of helping commoners on road to make their videos and photos viral while others were found sending their photos regularly to media for publication.

A spokesman for traffic police said the force continued actions against encroachment as well as those involved in violation of traffic rules to ensure smooth flow on roads. He added action was taken against 325 people in the last one week for encroachment while 910 motorbike owners were issued tickets for parking in no-parking zones.

He added action was taken against over 5000 motorists in the last one month for driving cars with tinted glasses and 10,870 bikers for having no registration.