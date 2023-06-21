Remembering the ‘Daughter of the East’

Today, we celebrate an iron clad lady: the woman who fought all odds and made her mark not only in Pakistan, but the entire world. She shattered the narrative of “sinf-e-nazuk”- the term used to describe women as delicate and frail, and broke the societal barriers to become the first female Prime Minister in the Muslim World. She faced detention and persecution at the hands of a dictator, and lost her father, one of the key architects of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to the brutality of Martial Law. She was the symbol of resilience, democracy and women empowerment. That woman is no other that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Born to a family with a politically charged environment, Benazir Bhutto learned from the very early stages that it was interpretation of men, rather than that of Islam, limits women’s freedom. Thus, she defied societal expectations and became the first Bhutto woman to study abroad.

From a very young age, the significance of education was ingrained in the mind of Benazir Bhutto. Her father, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, emphasized the importance of character and intellect, ensuring that she and her siblings received a comprehensive education to eliminate accusations of favouritism. In 1976, Benazir achieved a groundbreaking victory and became the first Asian Female President of the Oxford Union. This historic achievement broke all gender barriers and amplified her unwavering determination to challenge gender inequality. After completion of her degree from Oxford, Benazir Bhutto desired to join the prestigious Foreign Service of Pakistan. However, fate had a different plan for her.

The tragedy struck with the judicial murder of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, whereby the former Premier of Pakistan was not even given the constitutional right to a fair trial. The reign of terror ensued, whereby the activists and citizens who rallied for democracy were persecuted: they were detained, lashed and faced draconian treatment at the hands of the military regime. At this time, Benazir, along with her mother, Nusrat Bhutto, became the flag bearers of democracy and the element that glued the party together during the testing times. The Zia regime did not even spare Benazir Bhutto- she faced detention at the harshest jails of Pakistan, without the right to trial. Due to this situation and which re-emerged 11 years after the end of the Zia regime with the take-over of Pakistan by Gen. Pervaiz Musharraf, Benazir had to spend a significant portion of her life in self-exile. However, her strife to restore democracy in Pakistan continued.

The accomplishments of Benazir Bhutto extend far beyond her historic victory at Oxford. In 1988, she became the first ever youngest female prime Minister in the history of Muslim world, defying all odds. This momentous achievement marked the breaking of the glass ceiling in Pakistani politics, setting an example not only for the women across the nation, but also the women across the world- the United States of America, which is considered to be the ambassador for women’s right, is yet to be led by a female President.

The repeated victory of Benazir Bhutto on General seats in the elections demonstrates her popularity and the trust placed in her by the people. This signifies that Benazir Bhutto was elected to office based on her merit, qualifications, and the support she garnered from the people. Despite facing numerous obstacles throughout her political career, she fearlessly embraced her principles of democracy and held firm to the belief of her father: “ideas cannot be imprisoned or killed.”

During the two tenures of her Premiership, Benazir introduced several reformative legislation and programs to uplift women in Pakistan. Benazir Bhutto’s vision for women’s empowerment led to the introduction of crucial legislation such as, “Women’s Protection Bill in 1997,” that aimed to protect women from violence and discrimination, & “Women’s Political Participation Bill”, which focused upon addressing the under representation of women in the Parliament and making the latter more inclusive.

In continuity with the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a cross-party forum for policy-making upon matters pertinent to women, known as “Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC),” was established in 2008 by Dr. Fehmida Mirza, the then Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan. Dr. Nafisa Shah served as the first Secretary of WPC. At this forum, multi-dimensional approaches to promote legislative initiatives & to advance parliamentary diplomacy from gender sensitive legislation at global level are developed. It highlights the need to take up gender concerns through the institutional structures & translating them into national legislations. The WPC has played a pivotal role in passing laws such as the “Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill”, “Anti-Honour Killing Laws”, “Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act”, and “Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Initiatives.”

Benazir Bhutto has the credit of creating the largest socio-economic safety net programs the “Benazir Income Support Program (BISP),” and “Women’s Health Programs,” aimed at improving health access from low income families.

The unwavering commitment of Benazir Bhutto can be gauged from her sacrifices for democracy. She suffered detention, persecution and solitary confinement for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. Her dedication to the cause is depicted through the Charter of Democracy, where she negotiated with her arch-rival, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) to bring the democratic system back to Pakistan.

Benazir Bhutto was the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Award, United Nations Prize in Human Rights, Simone de Beauvoir Prize, and Golden Plate Award, for her global leadership and contributions towards the cause of women empowerment. The accolades bear testimony to her unwavering dedication towards democracy and women empowerment.

Today, as we honour the memory of Benazir Bhutto, her resolute commitment to democracy, persistence in the face of adversity, and relentless pursuit of women empowerment continue to inspire us all. Her enduring legacy is encapsulated by her own words, “You can imprison a man, but not an idea. You can kill a man, but not an idea.” Let us remember Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as a trailblazer for women’s empowerment, whose indomitable spirit continues to guide us in the ongoing fight for gender equality and a more inclusive society.

The author is MNA and presently the Secretary General of Women Parliamentary Caucus at the Parliament House.