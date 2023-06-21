Seminar highlights national solidarity, sanctity of martyrs

Islamabad:Representatives of different segments of the society expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and stressed the need to keep the sanctity of martyrs above all political affiliations at a seminar held at National Press Club.

Nadia Sher Ali, former MPA and Parliamentary Secretary of Interior and Tribal Affairs of KPK Assembly, and other speakers expressed these views while addressing a seminar ‘Our Pakistan’ held to highlight the necessity of national solidarity in the present atmosphere of political polarization. The seminar was organized in collaboration with Urdu News Network and Peace Forum Pakistan at the National Press Club Islamabad. On this occasion, senior journalist Tazeen Akhtar and Burhan Raja offered fateha for the martyrs. A large number of journalists attended the event to express their solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the martyrs.

Nadia Sher Ali, in her keynote address said that May 9 events are of momentous concern. He said that the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country, and the nation could not be disputed. “No sane mind could support attacks on the military offices, installations, martyrs memorials,” he said.

The speakers said that young generation had been deliberately brainwashed for some time and they were brought to this path which resulted in the shape of unbearable acts by the workers of a political party. “The beauty of democracy is that it should be in politics and ideas, but there should not be disagreement over the country and land. The martyrs are our sons and brothers and as a nation. we should condemn such incidents and remember the sacrifices of the martyrs,” they said.

Professor NUML University Dr. Saeed Tayyeb criticised the misuse of Riyaast-e-Madina slogan by Imran Khan. He said that the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and Allah Almighty forbade calling names of the others and made peace with worst of enemies. PTI Chairperson was not even ready to shake hands with the leaders of other political parties.”

Editor Pakistan in the World, Daily Azkaar Tazeen Akhtar noted that religious scholars were assassinated in this country. Mosques and Imambargahs have been destroyed. Why the society did not react in such highly objectionable acts? No Pakistani can demolish the memorials of the martyrs,” he said. "We still are not diagnosing the disease rightly.